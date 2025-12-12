WATCH: 2025 Unity Shoppe Holiday Telethon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Unity Shoppe's annual Holiday Telethon is a Santa Barbara tradition that invites the entire community to give back to those in need.

The 2025 Holiday Telethon will take place Friday from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the Kenny Loggins Event Center – but no worries, you can watch the whole event right here on KEYT.com

The event will feature appearances and performances from Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Michael McDonald, Duane Henry... and a few surprise guests!

To donate, call 805-845-5555 the night of the Telethon or visit the Unity Shoppe website.