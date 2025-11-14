Do you need a good laugh with good company? You’re in luck with Santa Barbara Laugh Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -. The Santa Barbara Laugh Festival kicked off yesterday for it's fifth year.

The comedy festival fundraises each year for non-profits and this year's recipient during Thursdays show is the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade's Humanitarian Farm. The shows are sure to bring laughs and joy to all who attend with an age limit of 16 years old and over.

Morning News anchor Andie Lopez Bornet spoke with founder about the festival.

"We're all literally one sentence away from having an extraordinary life or going into like a deep depression, literally every day we're all just one sentence away and comedy is a way to have that sentence lift you up laugh at life and get the joke," said Luis Moro, founder of Santa Barbara Laugh Festival. "We have some great comedians a lot of them have performed in Santa Barbara through out the year, we're not a charge festival were we charge them to submit."

Fridays show begins at 7 p.m. with a Talent list that includes the favored Erica Rhodes and Those Klein Boyz taking center stage at Casa De La Raza on Friday.

If you can't make Fridays shows, head to the Alano Club on E. Cota Street in Santa Barbara for the Newhouse Santa Barbara Comedy Show Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Talent includes Josh Spear and Kat Bird.

For additional information, you can visit Santa Barbara Comedy Club.