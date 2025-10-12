Skip to Content
Crews put out one acre vegetation fire after trailer set ablaze

CAL FIRE SLO
By
today at 1:27 pm
Published 1:29 pm

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – A single trailer caught fire and set one acre of vegetation ablaze at Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The single travel trailer became fully engulfed in flames but caused no other injuries or damage, thanks to forward progress stopping at one acre, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Crews stopped the incident from escalating further, and the cause is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

