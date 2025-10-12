Crews put out one acre vegetation fire after trailer set ablaze

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – A single trailer caught fire and set one acre of vegetation ablaze at Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The single travel trailer became fully engulfed in flames but caused no other injuries or damage, thanks to forward progress stopping at one acre, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Crews stopped the incident from escalating further, and the cause is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE SLO.