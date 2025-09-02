Video of Santa Barbara Healthcare Workers Sparks Disgust and Concern with Locals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A video allegedly filmed at a Sansum Clinic location in Santa Barbara sparked disgust and concern with locals over the weekend.

The video, originally posted to Tik Tok, has gone viral over Labor Day weekend and has been circling several other platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit.

The video shows staff posing in front of bodily-fluid stained exam table paper – with text referring to them as "sweet gifts."

In the slideshow-style post, multiple healthcare workers could be seen making faces and posing with the fluid stains. Seemingly mocking patients, saying these 'gifts' come in 'all shapes and sizes.'

The original video and account has since been deleted, but screenshots and recordings are still circulating social media.

A reddit post claims the video was taken at Sutter Health Pesetas Urgent Care in Santa Barbara, a location now run by Sansum clinic, however, Sutter Health has not confirmed the filming location.

Commenters expressed concern at the violation of privacy and lack of professionalism.

Your News Channel reached out to Sansum Clinic for more information, and a Sutter Health spokesperson says the video was posted by a former employee who is no longer employed by the clinic:

"The trust and dignity of our patients always remain our top priority. We are deeply concerned about a disrespectful social media post made on a personal account by a former employee and we are conducting a full review in line with our policies. The individual who posted it is a former employee and was not employed with us at the time of the post. Any other staff shown or associated with the content are part of the investigation. The post goes against the values, professionalism and respect we expect from all staff. We have strict policies to protect patient privacy and dignity and any behavior that disrespects those standards is unacceptable. The trust and dignity of our patients always remain at the center of everything we do." - a Sutter Health spokesperson

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

