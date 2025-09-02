SCE prepares for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- When the forecast calls for dry windy conditions Southern Cal Edison Edison calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs an essential tool.

When certain conditions occur somewhere along a circuit such as very dry veg dry ai gust wind high wind when there are certain condition When there are certain conditions that demand a public safety power shutoff we use that tool to reduce the possibility of a spark happening if a debris becomes airborn and strikes a power line," said SCE spokesperson Jeff Monford.

A shutoff warning started at 3 p.m. and is likley to go until midnight Thursday in Southern Santa Barbara County including people along Highwayt 154, Eastern Goleta Valley and The Gaviota Coast.

In the wake of some of the states biggest fires local SCE customers get it.

James Dewey of Goleta said he is prepared if the power goes out.

SCE set up a Community Resources Center at the Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara off Calle Real in Goleta.

Inside visitors will find more supplies and charging stations should they choose to leave home.

Some people say longtime Californians are used taking precautions.

"I'm in a moble home park I do not want that thing to go up so even though I am close to the ocean we did have to worry about a tsunami it was fine, it was not a problem," said Linda Rasmussen.

SCE edison encourages people to sign up for alerts and check out the PSPS maps on the web at

https://sce.com/psps

