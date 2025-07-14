Elderly Woman Loses $450K in Online Romance Scam

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A Massachusetts woman is warning others after her 74-year-old mother was conned out of nearly her entire retirement savings in an elaborate year-long romance scam.

Jessica, who asked that her last name not be used to protect her family’s privacy, shared her mother’s story with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office as part of its Scam Squad podcast.

Jessica said she first discovered the scam on Christmas morning when she checked her mother’s phone and saw messages with multiple individuals pretending to be country music star Vince Gill and his daughter.

“The scammer fabricated a story that Vince Gill was divorcing his wife, Amy Grant, after being falsely accused of rape and needed money to pay off the accuser,” Jessica said. “Her response to the rape was that you’re a good man, and I know you wouldn’t do that.”

Despite warnings from banks, elder services, law enforcement and family members, Jessica’s mother still believes the online relationship is real.

“She sent wire transfers, cashier’s checks, and even cash in the mail,” Jessica said. “That was pretty much all of her retirement. It was a 401(k) annuity. She also took out personal loans and cash advances on credit cards.”

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins said romance scams are among the most emotionally devastating and difficult to stop because victims often don’t believe they’ve been scammed—even when confronted.

“These scammers are skilled manipulators,” Perkins said. “They create an emotional bond that makes it nearly impossible for victims to see the truth. That’s what makes romance scams so dangerous.”

Perkins will join Your NewsChannel on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss who romance scammers typically target and why they’re so vulnerable, the tactics scammers use to maintain control over their victims, and how friends and family can intervene when they suspect a loved one is caught in a romance scam.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office encourages anyone with concerns about potential scams to call its fraud hotline at (805) 568-2442.