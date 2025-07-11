Benny Blanco has made so much music he has to Shazam his own tunes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Benny Blanco is responsible for some of the biggest hits in the music industry, but he doesn’t always remember them.

The uber producer, who has worked with everyone from Britney Spears to his fiancée Selena Gomez, made a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, where he revealed that he has produced so much music, it sometimes escapes him.

“Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, this song’s so good.’” Blanco said. “And I Shazam it, and then it’s my own song.”

Shazam is an app that can identify songs from ambient audio.

Blanco pointed out that he’s “been making songs for 16 years.”

“I’m old and I can’t remember anything,” the 37-year-old said. “I’ve done, like hundreds of songs that have come out.”

Blanco defended himself in the face of Shane’s obvious shock, asking the podcast host, “Do you remember every single podcast, every word you said?”

“Let’s say you’re on your 16th season of your podcast and someone’s like, ‘Did you interview Chelsea Handler?’ And you’re like, ‘I think so?’” Blanco said.

Blanco and Gomez released a joint album in March, “I Said I Love You First.”

