What keeps Avila beach hot & sunny?

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - Ranked as one of the best beaches in the Central Coast, there are many reasons locals and visitors love Avila beach. One thing that keeps people coming back, the weather.

Avila beach is unique as temperatures typically sit 5-20 degrees above the surrounding beaches. So why is there such a stark temperature difference?

It's all due to topography and wind orientation. Avila beach has a cove shaped orientation and sits along a south facing coastline. The unique east to westerly setup helps temperatures rise fast.

Port San Luis provides elevation near 600FT which protects the coastline from prevailing northwesterly (sea breeze) winds. In turn, northeasterly winds are funneled through the Irish Hills located behind San Luis Obispo, resulting in compressional heating.

Warm and dry air reach the beach and push out marine clouds, in turn allowing temperatures to rise into the 80s while other beaches, just 10 or so miles away, will struggle to rise into the 60s.