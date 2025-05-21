Heat peaks, elevated risk of heat related illness and fire danger

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Temperatures will soar on Wednesday, with advisory-level heat expected for inland communities. Coastal areas will warm to the 70s and 80s, but inland areas will primarily be in the mid-to-upper 90s. The above average temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from 11am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday for most inland areas, including valleys and mountains.

It is important to avoid non-essential outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and wear loose fitted clothing, as there is an increased risk of heat related illness at this time. Additionally, the warm weather will be coupled with gusty winds, meaning if a fire were to be ignited, it could rapidly spread under these conditions. Practice heat safety and fire safety during this extended period of heat.

Onshore flow will increase by Thursday, meaning low clouds and fog can develop in the morning, but the afternoon will be warm yet again. By Friday, temperatures cool down rapidly and Memorial Day weekend will be milder than the temperatures we've had during the work week.