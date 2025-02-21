Tax preparers address concerns for this Tax Season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local tax preparers are addressing concerns in Santa Maria.

Tax season for 2024 is ramping up in a big way, and so are the concerns of a great many taxpayers from multiple walks of life, in light of recent changes coming out of Washington D.C.

The IRS has observed a 15% slowdown in filed taxes so far, compared to this time last year for everyone, and local tax preparers have observed significant differences in their clients' approach to filing.

“We don't see as many clients, compared to previous years. Also, another thing that is affecting this year is that a tax refunds are delaying a little bit more. So people are hesitating if that's going to be affecting their immigration status as well,” says Jorge Jimenez, with Semilla Finances.

Concerns about ice's deportation efforts are on people’s minds, especially those local to Santa Maria, whose population includes many agricultural workers of hispanic heritage.

“It affects our community because our community, it's been built from farmers, you know, agriculture,” says Jimenez.

Tax agents also agree there is controversy surrounding how much access to the IRS D.O.G.E. will be lawfully allowed.

“It's maybe not as big of a concern as it was in the 1970s when this was all very secret and different. It could be that we're in a different world, but it remains to be seen,” says Crystal Stranger, C.E.O. of Optic Tax.

Though some delays may take place, agents urge taxpayers not to wait to file, as any meaningful changes to tax law will most likely not take effect for at least the next few months.

“You're better off filing now, especially if you're going to get a refund, because it's going to get harder to get refunds, especially if there's any kind of manual processing that has to be done,” says Stranger.

If anyone needs help with their taxes this year, students from Cal Poly are holding free tax preparation events every Saturday now through march 15th on the Cal Poly campus in SLO, as well as at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Oceano Elementary School.