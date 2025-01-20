Local Trump supporters enjoy Washington, D.C. during inauguration events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Treasurer of the California Republican Party and his partner are enjoying Washington D.C. this week.

Greg Gandrud went to the first inauguration for president Trump and flew out again for the second.

Due to the cold temperatures everything didn't go as planned, but the former Carpinteria City Councilman and financial services business owner is making the most of it.

"It is ice cold here in Washington D.C. , especially for those who traveled all the way from California to be here and we just like so many other millions Americans watched the inaugural ceremonies on television because the outdoor ceremonies were canceled and brought inside the Capitol Rotunda, said Gandrud," It is packed here in Washington with Trump supporters, every event is sold out, the energy is electric."

The night before the inauguration they enjoyed a party hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans that advocates for LGBT Americans and limited government.

Gandrud went to a number of parties but said this time around the Inaugural Ball and other events are much more expensive,

Gandrud used to live in Carpinteria and still works in Carpinteria, but moved to Ventura when his neighborhood starting smelling like marijuana now growing in nearby greenhouses.

In D.C., he has seen a lot of security, but no protest of any kind.