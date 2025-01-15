Last day of Santa Ana winds Wednesday, a mild and cooler weekend ahead

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most areas north of Point Conception. Expect early morning temperatures to dip close to 25 degrees. Bundle up heading out and shed that extra layer by noon as temperatures begin to rise. Our next round of Santa Ana's crank up by daybreak. Winds will be strong but weaker than Monday and Tuesday. Expect to run into problems on your commute as objects may be in the roads. By the evening winds completely die down. Expect a light breeze as winds slowly transition back to onshore.

Thursday will be a needed break from severe weather. Winds return to a weak northwesterly push and temperatures cool off a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Some areas can expect the Red Flag Warning to continue as humidity values are slow to raise. By the evening the entire coverage zone will be out of fire weather danger. Overnight lows will cool down into the 20s and 30s, so expect another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings.

String onshore flow returns by Friday. This will raise humidity levels, and bring some additional cloud coverage in the morning. The real marine clouds and low level fog will form this weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy mornings, which will boost humidity levels. further! Clouds clear by the early morning and mostly sunny afternoons will play out. We have a mild weekend with cool temperatures, highs back int the upper 50s and 60s.