Starting the New Year off right; Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

The Holidays are over and things are slowing down, but there's still lots to do to start off the new year on a good note. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour ~ Saturday, January 4th at Paseo Nuevo

Shop for exclusive Barbie merchandise available through the Truck Tour. The truck has made it's way all throughout the country and is stopping in Santa Barbara this weekend! Learn more here.

First Sunday Concerts - Dusty Strings ~ Sunday, January 5th at The Stow House

Sundays at the Ranch are always a good time with barn animals and tractor rides, but the first Sundays of the month feature a free concert! This weekend, Dusty Strings will be performing - bring your own lawn chairs and blanket for an afternoon of local fun. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Julefest Tree Burn ~ Friday, January 3rd at the Santa Inez Mission

Marking the end of Solvang Julefest, the annual tree burning is one of the largest fire safety demonstrations along the California Central Coast. The celebration will feature free, live entertainment. Learn more here.

Quilted: Wild in the Oak Woodland Exhibit ~ Through March 17th, 2024 at the California Nature Art Museum

Artist Julia Laraway's collection of fabric collages and quilts feature flora and fauna of the coastal oak woodland. "Her hope and the hope of the Museum is that this celebration of local species will inspire interest and passion for a habitat that has already lost up to one-third of its space in California." Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

New Year's Beach Walk with Paddling Paws ~ Saturday, January 4th at Fin's Bar and Grill

A local non-profit is hoping to bring animal lovers together to celebrate the New Year. Bring your pup and take a stroll down the beach with other pet owners - enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks afterwards! Learn more here.

Hawaii vs. Cal Poly Women's Basketball ~ Saturday, January 4th at Mott Athletics Center

It's a battle of the green! The Mustangs will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a big Home game. Come prepared by buying your tickets online. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

14th Annual Gingerbread House Exhibit & Tours ~ Every Saturday from December 9th – January 6th at Heritage Square Hall

Come see a tasty exhibit of holiday gingerbread creations. The exhibit itself is free, but guided tours of the Heritage Square are available. Learn more here.

Free Family Day ~ First Sunday of every Month at the Santa Paula Art Museum

The First Sunday means lots of fun in Santa Paula! Enjoy free admission to all three Santa Paula museums with hands-on art activities, with local artists and educators sharing new ideas and media. Learn more here.

Zoppé Family Circus ~ December 26th - January 5th at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

The Zoppé Family Circus spans two centuries and of tradition, story, and Italian culture. Starring Nino the Clown, the circus features high flying acrobatics, horsemanship, and fun! Learn more here.