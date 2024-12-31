Trump calls it the ‘center of the universe.’ Mar-a-Lago is a magnet for those seeking influence

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump calls his Mar-a-Lago resort the “center of the universe.” Famous figures such as Elon Musk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pop up at events held daily at the opulent club. Over the weekend, Mike Love of the Beach Boys performed the band’s hits under a tent at Mar-a-Lago as Trump wandered through the crowd and swung his fists to the music. Sightings of those passing through offer a glimpse into the workings of Trump’s incoming White House, how he is setting priorities for his administration and what some VIPs are doing to curry favor.

