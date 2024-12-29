Flights temporarily suspended at Halifax airport after airplane landing incident

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night. Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase says at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St. John’s, Newfoundland, experienced an incident upon landing. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick says the plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival Saturday night, adding that the aircraft couldn’t reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus. Fitzpatrick says nobody on board was injured.

