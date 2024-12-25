Travelers spend Christmas at Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Travelers from across the nation are celebrating the holidays at Pismo Beach.

The central coast has a definite drawing power for the holidays due to temperatures that are higher than the rest of the country.

The central coast climate is drawing travelers from all over the country to Pismo Beach.

“I’m visiting my lovely mother Christmas Day. I visit her every Christmas we come to the beach. Now we're going to visit Avila and go hang out and do some photos,” says Raustyn Hurst, who is visiting from Los Angeles.

Despite high surf and winter temperatures, visitors say it's like spending your holidays in paradise.

“We hear people complain because it's cold down here and it's probably not. When it's cold up north, we're below zero. And when it's cold down here, we're at 32 to 40. So kind of a big variance,” says Chas Stricker, who lives in Montana.

A few businesses were open on Christmas Day.

The pier and beach were populated.

“We recommend going to puffers and fins. We like to go bar hopping and checking out different bands and going to see different Christmas lights,” says Hurst.

Many are regulars this time of year, spanning back three decades or more.

“This is right around our 30th here. This is our version of taking a siesta. So we come down for a few weeks,” says Stricker.

Travelers I spoke to all agree the comfortable central coast weather is definitely what draws them here for the holidays.

“Beach weather. I'm in like Calabasas area, but it's a little breezy today. Happy holidays,” says Hurst.

Local officials are continuing to monitor the high surf advisory that lasts through the weekend.