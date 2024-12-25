Missile fire from Yemen’s Houthi rebels sets off sirens in central Israel for the second night

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — A missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens across central Israel sending millions of residents looking for cover for the second night in a row. The military said the missile early Wednesday was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. Police said shrapnel from the interception fell in several towns. There were no reports of injuries. It was the fourth time in a week that fire from Yemen’s Houthi rebels set off sirens in Israel. On Saturday, 16 people were injured when a missile hit a playground in Tel Aviv after Israel’s air defense system failed to intercept it.

