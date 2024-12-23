Latest challenge to North Carolina’s power-shifting law focuses on state elections board control

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov.-elect Josh Stein have filed another lawsuit against a GOP-inspired law that strips away powers from several incoming Democratic state leaders. The newest suit filed Monday focuses on a key provision in the law that moves state election board appointment powers from the governor to the state auditor. The state auditor’s office will be run by Republican Dave Boliek next year. The Democratic pair said in their lawsuit that the provision is unconstitutional. The law has been heavily criticized by Democrats as a power grab. Republican lawmakers view the bill as the legislature’s constitutional right.

