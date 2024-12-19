New Orleans police arrest another suspect in parade mass shootings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say they’ve arrested a man suspected in one of the mass shootings that broke out within one hour of each other during a large parade. The police department said in a statement Wednesday that 32-year-old Alex Harris and another person were arguing before they began shooting at each other. Nine bystanders and Harris were injured. Harris had been on parole and now faces several firearms charges. The Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office is representing him but says it does not comment on pending cases. Police say they also arrested a man shortly after the shooting. Earlier this month, police arrested another man accused of a shooting at the same parade.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.