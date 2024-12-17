US border facilities for migrant children are improving but still need work, court monitor says

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. is still separating some migrant children from parents while holding them after they cross the border despite broad improvements at detention centers in Texas. That’s according to a court-ordered monitor’s final report that was issued last week. It offers a final glimpse of conditions inside the facilities before President elect-Donald Trump’s return to office. It was part of a monitoring agreement that began in 2022. The agreement followed reports of overcrowding, unsafe and unsanitary conditions at several Texas facilities operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection under Trump’s previous administration. The agreement ends on Jan. 29, a little over a week after Trump takes office.

