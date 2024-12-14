South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition leader has urged the Constitutional Court to rule swiftly on a bid to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, the day after parliament voted to impeach him over a short-lived attempt to impose martial law. Yoon’s powers will be suspended until the court rules on the case, either removing Yoon from office or restoring his powers. The court has up to 180 to decide, and if he’s dismissed, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, told reporters Sunday that a swift ruling is the only way to minimize the national chaos triggered by Yoon’s martial law decree.

