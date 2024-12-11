Clashes erupt between Somalia’s federal troops and regional forces over a disputed local election

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Clashes have erupted in a southern town in Somalia between the country’s federal government forces and regional troops of the state of Jubbaland amid escalating tensions over a disputed regional election there. Officials from both sides say the hourslong fighting in the town of Raskamboni on Wednesday calmed by midday. Each side accused the other of starting the clashes but details of the fighting and the number of casualties remained unclear because of a telecommunications blackout imposed in the area. The violence underscores a deepening rift between the federal government and Jubbaland’s administration, raising fears of further instability in the strategically significant region near the Kenyan border.

