Belarus has dozens of Russian nuclear weapons and is ready for its newest missile, its leader says

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country is hosting dozens of Russian nuclear weapons and will prepare facilities for the planned deployment of Moscow’s newest hypersonic ballistic missile. His remarks came after he and President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty last week that gave security guarantees to Belarus, including the possible use of Russian nuclear weapons to help repel any aggression. The pact follows Moscow’s revision of its nuclear doctrine, which placed Belarus under Russia’s nuclear umbrella amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. Moscow’s closest ally, Belarus allowed its territory to be used by Russia to send troops into Ukraine in 2022 and to host some of its tactical nuclear weapons.

