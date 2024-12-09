Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump’s way — or his

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump’s second term comes with the specter of the world’s richest man serving as his political enforcer. Within the president-elect’s team, there is a feeling that Elon Musk not only supports Trump’s agenda and Cabinet appointments, but is intent on seeing them through to the point of threatening Republicans who may be less devout. A week after Trump won the election, Musk suggested on his social media site that he would “play a significant role in primaries.” One Trump adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal political dynamics, noted Musk had come to enjoy his role on the campaign and that he clearly had the resources to stay involved.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.