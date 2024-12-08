Skip to Content
Hundreds enjoy Dorrance Dance's The Nutcracker Suite at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

today at 9:35 am
Published 9:44 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB Arts & Lectures presented “Dorrance Dance’s The Nutcracker Suite” at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara this week.

Tap and jazz took on Tchaikovsky in Dorrance Dance’s version of the holiday classic.

The tap company presented the magical story of a young girl and her Christmas adventure to hundreds of attendees.

The world renowned company performed with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s extraordinary reinterpretation of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Michelle Dorrance and co-choreographers Hannah Heller and Josette Wiggan transformed the Sugar Plum Fairy into a Sugar Rum Cherry, while the March of the Toy Soldiers turned into a Peanut Brittle Brigade.

Attendees also enjoyed light installations, hot cider and festive performances from the Santa Barbara Revels and UCSB Jazz Ensemble in front of the Arlington, part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday Art Walk.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

