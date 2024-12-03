NATO’s chief avoids talk of Ukraine’s membership. He says the priority is helping Kyiv defend itself

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has sidestepped questions about Ukraine’s possible membership in the military alliance. He says the priority must be to strengthen the country’s hand in any future peace talks with Russia by sending it more weapons. Rutte’s remarks came ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday where Ukraine is top of the agenda. The comments came days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that extending membership to territory now under Kyiv’s control could end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine. Russian forces are pressing their advantage. Rutte says that bolstering military support must be the focus.

