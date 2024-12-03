Data cable running across Sweden-Finland border suffers damage

BERLIN (AP) — A company providing digital infrastructure and data communication in Northern Europe says a data cable running across the land border between Sweden and Finland has been damaged. Global Connect said Tuesday the internet cable was damaged in two separate places in southern Finland on Monday, affecting 6,000 private customers and 100 business customers. Global Connect said one incident was related to excavation works while the second one is still being looked into. The incident comes after the rupture of two data cables on the Baltic Sea bed last month. The two, one running from Finland to Germany and the other from Lithuania to Sweden, were both damaged in Swedish waters. Finnish, Swedish and German authorities have launched investigations.

