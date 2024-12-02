Trudeau told Trump Americans would also suffer if tariffs are imposed, a Canadian minister says

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Donald Trump that Americans would also suffer if the president-elect follows through on a plan to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. That’s according to Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who attended a dinner with Trump and Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last week. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the U.S. Trump said on a social media he’d impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.