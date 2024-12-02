Buellton showcases new batch of ocean-themed art as part of monthly outreach program

BUELLTON, Calif. - A Buellton arts group unveiled the latest batch of community art to be featured as part of its ongoing 'Exploring the Ocean' arts outreach program in the city.

According to Buellton's Art & Culture Program, the city council provided a grant to add artwork banners around the city and showcase art pieces from community members.

The organization created 14 banner designs by combining art submissions from more than 80 artists ages five through 80. The organization started featuring the banners in August and will continue to unveil new artwork every month through July 2025.

On Sunday, the city unveiled the latest group of artists to be featured for December.

This month's banner features a mix of artwork from Kathleen Hawkins, Alana Hernandez, Kylie Murray, Aria Fowler, Kadence K., Liam Murray, Bridget Masaitis, and Walker Liso.

To view all of the monthly artwork and learn more about each piece, click here.

The December banner features art from eight local artists.

Artwork by Kathleen Hawkins

Artwork by Liam Murray

Artwork by Walker Liso

Artwork by Alana Hernandez

Artwork by Kylie Murray

Artwork by Aria Fowler