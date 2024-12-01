Sectarian violence has killed at least 130 people in Pakistan’s northwest in the last 10 days

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say sectarian clashes have killed at least 130 people in the northwest during the last 10 days. Violence flared in Kurram district on Nov. 21 when gunmen ambushed a vehicle convoy and killed scores, mostly Shiite Muslims. Nobody claimed responsibility for the assault, which triggered retaliatory attacks and arson. The deputy commissioner of Kurram said negotiations were underway to negotiate a ceasefire and that security personnel had been deployed to enforce the peace. But a main highway remains closed to all traffic, leading to shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

