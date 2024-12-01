Putin signs off record Russian defense spending as top EU officials visit Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved budget plans, raising 2025 military spending to record levels as Moscow seeks to prevail in the war in Ukraine. Around 32.5% of the budget has been allocated for national defense amounting to over $145 billion, up from a reported 28.3% this year. New European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, marking their first day in office with a strong message of support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, three people died in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson when a Russian drone struck a minibus. In Russia, a child was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.