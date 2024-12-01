Democrats still don’t agree on the seriousness of their political problem after election defeat

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly a month after a devastating election loss that exposed cracks in the very foundation of their party, Democrats remain deeply divided over the extent of their political problem — or even if they have one. A number of Democratic leaders are actively downplaying the strength of Donald Trump’s victory as the inevitable result of an inflation-fueled anti-incumbent backlash that shaped elections worldwide. But others are convinced that the Democratic Party is facing an acute crisis that requires an urgent overhaul of its brand, message and economic policies. Trump swept every battleground state on Nov. 5. Yet nearly half the country voted against him.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.