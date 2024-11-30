Israel says it struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing a fragile ceasefire

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says its aircraft struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites along Syria’s border with Lebanon. The strike was the latest test of a fragile, days-old ceasefire that halted months of fighting between the sides but has seen continued sporadic fire. The military said it struck sites that had been used to smuggle weapons from Syria to Lebanon after the ceasefire took effect, which the military said was a violation of its terms. The Lebanese army had no immediate comment, although it has accused Israel of violating the terms of the truce.

