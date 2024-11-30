Dodgers announce 5-year contract with LHP Blake Snell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized a $182 million, five-year contract.

The reigning World Series champions announced the deal with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on Saturday.

Snell, who turns 32 on Wednesday, went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts for San Francisco this year, throwing a no-hitter at Cincinnati on Aug. 2 for one of only 16 individual shutouts in the major leagues this season. The left-hander struck out 145 and walked 44 in 104 innings.

He was sidelined between April 19 and May 22 by a strained left adductor and between June 2 and July 9 by a strained left groin.

Snell gets a $52 million signing bonus, payable on Jan. 20, and annual salaries of $26 million, of which $13 million each year will be deferred. Because Snell is a Washington state resident, the signing bonus will not be subject to California income tax.

Snell joins Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto atop Los Angeles’ rotation. Ohtani didn’t pitch this year while recovering from right elbow surgery but the two-way star is expected back on the mound in 2025.

Snell won Cy Young Awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and 2023 with San Diego. He is 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA in nine seasons with the Rays (2016-20), Padres (2021-23) and Giants.

Because he turned down a qualifying offer from San Diego last November, the Giants were not eligible to give Snell another one and won’t receive draft-pick compensation.

