Adams puts up 21, CSU Northridge defeats Montana State 72-69 in OT

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. had 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 72-69 overtime win against Montana State on Saturday night.

Patrick McMahon split a pair of free throws to pull Montana State to 70-69 with 18 seconds left in overtime. Jordan Brinson made two free throws on the ensuing possession for the Matadors before Brian Goracke missed a 3-point attempt for the Bobcats to end it.

McMahon also split a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation to tie it 64-all. Scotty Washington missed a 3 for the Matadors to force overtime.

Adams also grabbed seven rebounds for the Matadors (6-2). Keonte Jones added 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. Washington finished with nine points.

Agbonkpolo led the Bobcats (3-5) with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tyler Patterson added 12 points for Montana State. Brandon Walker also had 11 points and five assists.

