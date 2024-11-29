Skip to Content
The train rolls on as a top alternative to drivers who don’t want to be out in freeway traffic

Published 10:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those who did not want to join millions of drivers on the road this holiday weekend were hopping on board the Amtrak as an option.

Prior to Thanksgiving the trains are loaded with passengers, and in some gases, Amtrak adds extra care.

The Goleta station had hundreds of UCSB students boarding Wednesday morning and the Santa Barbara station had, among them, a regular who says the train is the only way to go - for her.

Emily Pelstring from Santa Barbara boarded on Wednesday saying,  "I'm going home to visit my family, I don't like driving. I like public transit. I take it all the time. I have taken it probably 100 times, it is so convenient the only problem-  there is no public transit like buses that go right here to drop me off.  I usually have a friend drop me off."

The trains will also be carrying a full load back on Sunday when the long weekend is over.

