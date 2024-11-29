Namibia’s decision to extend election voting due to technical issues draws opposition complaints

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Namibia’s elections agency has extended voting by several days due to technical issues and ballot paper shortages. One of the southern Africa country’s biggest opposition parties claimed the extension to the vote, which should have ended on Wednesday, is unlawful. Polls will now close on Saturday night, according to the Electoral Commission of Namibia. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the 72-year-old vice president and ruling SWAPO party presidential candidate, would become Namibia’s first female president if she wins. But she faces stern opposition from a youthful population seemingly frustrated by lack of opportunities in the mineral-rich country, which is also one of world’s most unequal, according to the World Bank.

