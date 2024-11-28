Chad ends a defense cooperation agreement with France, its former colonial ruler

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government says it is ending a defense cooperation agreement with France, its former colonial ruler, to redefine the nation’s sovereignty. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the decision is a turning point since the Central African nation gained independence more than six decades ago and that it will allow Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities. Chad was one of the last countries in the region in which France maintained a large military presence, having been ousted in recent years from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops.

