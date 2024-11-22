Massachusetts will phase out use of hotels and motels to shelter homeless families, governor says

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has announced that the state’s reliance on hotels and motels to shelter homeless people will be phased out in the next couple of years. Healey announced on Friday changes to the state’s emergency family shelter system. She said the changes would help more families find stable, permanent housing and help manage costs. Healey said the emergency assistance system has remained steady at around 7,500 families with up to 40 families initially seeking shelter per day. In recent months, that average has fallen to about 15-18 families per day.

