Wessels scores 14 as Saint Mary’s (CA) downs D-II Stanislaus State 78-38

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Harry Wessels scored 14 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Mary’s (CA) over Division-II Stanislaus State 78-38 on Wednesday.

Wessels shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (5-0). Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Paulius Murauskas had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Will Chavarin, who finished with seven points. Stanislaus State also got seven points from Jonathan Tchengang. Jason Cibull also had seven points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 17:46 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Marciulionis led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 44-18 at the break. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 53-19 during the second half, fueled by a 13-1 scoring run. Andrew McKeever scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.