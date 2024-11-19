Texas board advances plan to allow Bible material in elementary school lessons

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas State Board of Education has given initial approval to a Bible-infused curriculum that would be optional for public schools to adopt for lessons from kindergarten through fifth grade. The plan advancing Tuesday is the latest Republican-led effort to incorporate more religious teaching into U.S. public school classrooms. The board heard hours of impassioned testimony Monday from teachers and parents and plans a final vote Friday. The curriculum would allow teachings from the Bible including the Golden Rule and lessons from such books as Genesis. Critics said the curriculum would alienate students of other faith backgrounds while supporters called it a core part of a classical education.

