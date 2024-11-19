Prosecutors urge judge to keep Michigan school shooter’s guilty plea and sentence in place

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to reject a Michigan school shooter’s request to withdraw his guilty plea in the deaths of four students in 2021. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence for the Oxford High School shooting. But his new appellate lawyers want to start over, arguing that he had poor mental health when he pleaded guilty to multiple charges at age 16. Crumbley is now 18. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office says Crumbley falls far short of the Michigan legal threshold to withdraw a guilty plea. Prosecutors noted that Crumbley signed a document acknowledging that he had discussed the guilty plea with his lawyers.

