Louisiana governor’s tax overhaul faces opposition as lawmakers and lobbyists horse-trade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s complex tax reform package, intended to deliver large income and corporate tax cuts, has faced pushback from a range of lawmakers, lobbyists and local governments. The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs committee responded to those concerns on Tuesday by introducing significant changes to the proposed legislation, such as retaining several industry tax incentives that had been on the chopping block and limiting the reduction in the corporate income sales tax. The GOP-dominated legislature is struggling to pass a key revenue-raising legislation to offset the $1.3 billion revenue loss triggered by the planned income tax cuts.

