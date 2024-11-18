Suzuki and Sabathia among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Wagner tops holdovers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher CC Sabathia are among 14 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot, joining 14 holdovers led by reliever Billy Wagner. Pitcher Félix Hernández, outfielder Carlos González and infielders Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramírez also are among the newcomers joined by reliever Fernando Rodney, second baseman Ian Kinsler, second baseman/outfielder Ben Zobrist, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catchers Russell Martin and Brian McCann, and outfielders Curtis Granderson and Adam Jones. Wagner was five votes shy of the 75% needed last year and will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time.

