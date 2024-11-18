Report finds that America is catching and eating a little less fish

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The volume and value of America’s commercial fishing industry both fell according to newly released federal figures, though members of the industry said the decline was to be expected following a spike in supply. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Fisheries of the United States” report, which the agency released this month, says the catch at U.S. ports in the 50 states fell 2.6% to 8.4 billion pounds in 2022. The same report says the catch was worth $5.9 billion at the docks in 2022, and that was a drop of 11%. America also ate a little bit less seafood in 2022, as per capita consumption fell about 3% to 19.8 pounds in 2022.

