Zelenskyy says Russia has launched 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russia has launched 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale attack across Ukraine targeting its energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia deployed various types of drones including Shaheds, cruise, ballistic and aero ballistic missiles. Ukrainian defense forces shot down 140 air targets, he said in a statement on Telegram.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.