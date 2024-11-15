Guatemalan court overturns order that freed journalist José Rubén Zamora, orders his return to jail

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan appeals court has overturned the order freeing journalist José Rubén Zamora and ordered his return to jail. Zamora, founder of El Periódico newspaper, had spent more than two years in jail awaiting trial before a judge granted him house arrest in October. Prosecutors appealed the order and on Friday another court ordered the 68-year-old journalist to continue waiting in jail. Zamora had been imprisoned since July 2022, when he was charged with money laundering, amounting to around $38,000, and in June 2023 he was sentenced to six years in prison.

