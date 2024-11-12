Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
SANTO DOMINGO (AP) — Dominican Republic prosecutors say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest over the weekend. The attorney general’s office in the Dominican Republic said Tuesday in a statement police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman’s attention. Authorities said the gun was registered to Franco’s uncle. Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.