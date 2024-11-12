Skip to Content
News

New Jersey will issue a drought warning after driest October ever and as wildfires rage

By
New
Published 10:58 am

Associated Press

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is issuing a drought warning after its driest September and October ever. That could could eventually lead to mandatory water restrictions if dry conditions don’t end. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says conditions are the driest in nearly 120 years. In New York, things are the driest in 150 years. Both states are asking people to voluntarily conserve water to stave off more serious measures if heavy rains don’t arrive soon. New Jersey got almost no rain at all in October. A drought warning is the last step before a drought emergency, which would impose mandatory water restrictions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content