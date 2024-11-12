New Jersey will issue a drought warning after driest October ever and as wildfires rage
Associated Press
BRICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is issuing a drought warning after its driest September and October ever. That could could eventually lead to mandatory water restrictions if dry conditions don’t end. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says conditions are the driest in nearly 120 years. In New York, things are the driest in 150 years. Both states are asking people to voluntarily conserve water to stave off more serious measures if heavy rains don’t arrive soon. New Jersey got almost no rain at all in October. A drought warning is the last step before a drought emergency, which would impose mandatory water restrictions.