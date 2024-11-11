Skip to Content
Former Santa Barbara resident loses home in Mountain Fire in Camarillo

Moropoulos home that burned
Moropoulos family contributed
By
today at 8:34 pm
Published 8:28 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A women who raised her children in Santa Barbara lost almost everything when the home she shared with her wife burned in the Mountain Fire in Camarillo.

The now-grown Moropoulos daughters shared a GoFundMe for their mom, Marla Moropoulos, and Kris Fishback.

The couple had been away from home when a wind-driven fire started last Wednesday morning.

Since they weren't home they didn't have a chance to take anything.

The GoFundMe set up by Elyse Moropoulos has received dozens of donations towards a $20,000 goal.

It will take time and money to rebuild their home.

Payton Moropoulos said they are staying with friends in Santa Barbara.

Irreplaceable items, lost in the fire, include things that belonged to their grandparents and things their mother saved from their childhood.

To donate or learn more about the loss visit the webpage.

Your News Channel will have more on the fire in the days to come.

